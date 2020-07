Desperate restaurant, bar owners protest in streets; gold stocks soar, but investors stay away from SA; Zim crisis

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a night-time curfew and other measures to tackle rising Covid-19 infections, though critics say these measures are linked to growing discontent over his rule. Anti-government protests have been planned for next week. On Monday police arrested an opposition official and a journalist, accusing them of inciting violence ahead of July 31 demonstrations by activists who say government corruption has exacerbated economic hardship. For more on that, see the article on BizNews.com.