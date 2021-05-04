Former Eskom execs, contractors see R1.4bn in assets seized

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate has been awarded a restraint order by the North Gauteng High Court, against various former Eskom contractors and executives. The order, valued at R1.4bn, has been served against numerous figures involved in alleged corrupt activities, including Michael Lomas, Antonio Trindade and Abram Masango. Lomas appeared in a Westminster court in London, in relation to criminal charges he is facing in South Africa. The former Eskom contractor was arrested in connection with a R745m fraud relating to the Kusile power plant. MyBroadband reports that assets belonging to their spouses and family trusts are also included in the restraining order. Michael Lomas, who is a UK resident, will return to the London Westminster court later this month, to hear whether he will indeed be extradited to South Africa – Jarryd Neves

By MyBroadband

The North Gauteng High Court has awarded the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) a restraint order valued at R1.4 billion against former Eskom executives and former Tubular Construction Projects contractors.

The preservation order was granted in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act and served and enforced on all the accused in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and Limpopo earlier on Tuesday 4 May.

The order was served against the following persons and entities:

France Hlakudi – former Eskom senior manager for Capital Contracts

Abram Masango – former Eskom group executive for Group Capital

Antonio Trindade – former Tubular Construction Projects CEO

Michael Lomas – former Tubular Holdings Executive Advisor

Maphoko Kgomoeswana – businessman

Six companies owned by these individuals.

In addition, their spouses’ assets and their family trusts were included in the restraint order.

Hlakudi, Trindade, Masango, Maphoko, and Lomas face charges of fraud, and corruption, while Kgomoeswana faces an additional charge of money laundering.

“The freezing order prohibits them from dealing in any manner with any of their realisable property,” the NPA said.

The order comes after curator Trevor Hill did an inventory of all the affected assets which have been restrained pending the outcome of the criminal trial.

The NPA said criminal matter is scheduled to be back in court on 1 June 2021.

Lomas, a resident of the United Kingdom, was arrested last month and appeared in court in London on the charges he is facing in South Africa.

“The process of his extradition back to the country started last month and this matter will return to the London Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 May 2021 for case management,” the NPA added.

