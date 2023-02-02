SLR: How will today’s world receive a post-ANC “coalition”?

By Simon Lincoln Reader*

Coalitions should not be the last things on your mind before bed, but reading RW Johnson on Friday troubled me into half a bottle of Glenfarcas 40 and 2mg Dormonocht (crushed and dissolved – NOT nostril blasted). I wasn’t in London during the disaster of 2010 (conservative + LibDem coalition). Still, even from Johannesburg I could detect the scent of sneering pigheadery, stupid policy, and absurd promises (accompanied by some grown-man giggling).

In 2010, the conservatives weren’t even remotely conservative, but now and again, a conservative idea would be retched up, at which point the LibDems, led by Nick Clegg, would squeal, “that’s too right wing!” So Tories being Tories, they’d surrender, and the sum of negotiations would be the equivalent of two (now adult) former public school boys meeting in a bar, flirting, criss-crossing at the urinals – but then retreating, neither owning the minerals to jump things up a step. The LibDems were the original GOOD – a party that reminds me of that story of Liechtenstein’s army, who went to war with 80 men but returned with 81. The weirdos had befriended an Italian and ensnared him with promises of dessert wine and sodomy. Then they all opened fancy dress shops or became taxidermists or something.

There is another problem facing the prospect of an opposition alliance, or coalition, in the event the ANC fails to achieve the majority required. It may not possess the qualities of the omnicrisis Madam Chair Helen has articulated. Still, it is important as it involves South Africa beyond its borders – and a measurement of the respective states of regime media and ragebait upstarts: how will the world react to an ANC loss and more, a new coalition within which a significant component is viewed – despite fact to the contrary – as white?

Not well. You don’t even have to gauge the response of regime media to Sweden 2022 to predict that South Africa will be positioned as thus: the ANC has erred, but not enough to warrant its sacking or reduced status. I suspect that will be the case for significant quarters of the European Union, the greens, The Guardian, The New York Times, and many others. Sadly, I think that a significant percentage of expats, certainly those habituated in “liberal” longdrops (Wellington, Toronto, North London), will feel the same. Confirming that the ANC’s real success over the past nearly three decades has been to beat the idea that it is the *only* party of the black individual in the mind of the world.

As evidence to support this coward’s response, I present events of just the last three years: international academia scurrying to force all manner of racist material into curricula; media support for unhinged initiatives such as Californian reparations (a state that never permitted slavery); the arts in Canada embargoing the attendance of white audiences; corrupt yet persuasive campaigns that see one particular race as the root of all the world’s evil – the current thing being climate change and; the appalling state of almost every single bookshop in the English speaking world, packed to the rafters exclusively with narrative agitprop. The prospect of a coalition – even if it involves the ANC – will prompt these people to withdraw from a 30-year fantasy, and they will not like it.

Admittedly appeal will be minor amongst problems, but it will illustrate how bent regime media is, how the young have been lured like pedos at the school gates by clickbait mills using rage as a business model. Don’t be surprised when you see MSNBC’s brain damaged guests or two stars from “Wakanda Forever” on a podcast hosted by some ADHD influencer sacked from TikTok claiming: “apartheid is back”. Complexion matters more than substance: only in the final paras of coverage will be reasons for the ANC’s loss be expressed – brazen corruption, state capture, Eskom, the R500b coof fund, the ineptitude, and the breathtaking arrogance.

There will be many sleepless nights ahead for the coalition partners. But Messrs Steenhuizen, McKenzie, Mokoena, Mulder, Mashaba et al. – will hook you up.

*Simon Lincoln Reader works and lives in London. You can follow him on Substack.

