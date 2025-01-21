Chuck Stephens: Trump’s triumphant inauguration and the GOP’s bold comeback

Key topics

in a fiery inauguration speech. Preemptive pardons spark controversy over Fauci and J6 committee member.

over Fauci and J6 committee member. Patriotic moments shine with military choir and Carrie Underwood’s acapella.

By Chuck Stephens*

Anthony Fauci is the first scientist ever to receive a preemptive pardon. This sounds rather like admission of guilt.

Joe Biden also pardoned the member of the J6 committee that tried to take down Donald Trump by dressing up a protest march as an insurrection. The presumption of innocence be damned. Where there is smoke there is usually fire. They clearly needed some political refuge.

But at his Inauguration, Donald Trump spoke out plainly after being sworn in. He didn’t mince words, trashing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they looked on. “From this moment on, America’s decline is over”, he boasted.

His words were harsh against the dynasty of Obama (who was also present) and Biden. In a word – “betrayal”.

But Trump was still standing after being forced to run the lawfare gauntlet. He has prevailed. “I was saved by God to make America great again” he stated categorically.

His speech was tough and menacing at times. But he alternated that with bursts of optimism. “In America, the impossible is what we do best.” He even stated that men would soon walk on Mars, causing Elon Musk to pump his fists into the air in the background. It was reminiscent of John Kennedy announcing the Apollo mission: “We are going to the moon,” he said… “not because it is easy, but because it is hard.”

To me, the body language was more interesting than the speech. For example, throughout the national anthem, Donald Trump held a stern military salute.

During one of the prayers, the new Vice-President genuflected, causing a surprised reaction from Donald Trump who turned his head to the right to check it out.

During some standing ovations during Trump’s speech, Democrats remained seated with their arms crossed in disapproval.

The most moving moment of the Inauguration was the military choir marching in and then swinging into formation and the Battle Hymn of the Republic. “Glory, glory, hallelujah, his truth is marching on”. Having recently written a book about Truth, this resonated deeply with me.

The only technical glitch at the Inauguration was when Carrie Underwood’s sound system failed. This forced her to sing “America the Beautiful” acapella. And it was beautiful indeed. She did not take a back seat to a resonating tenor singing the national anthem and a full military choir. Country music is American heartland culture, after all.

Five faith leaders said prayers, so no doubt God was keeping an eye on the proceedings. Religion is making a comeback into the mainstream of American culture, where it belongs.

God bless America. Democrats may need a “political exorcism” but the Republicans are on a roll.

You strain out gnats, but you swallow camels.

*Chuck Stephens: Desmond Tutu Centre for Leadership