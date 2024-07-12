BizNews Top of the Pops June 2024

A belated Top of the Pops this month. Find the 15 best-read stories of June 2024 on BizNews.com below and see what the tribe found most interesting last month. Scroll to the bottom for the top 10 most-watched BizNewsTV videos from June 2024. Let the countdown begin…

15

Rob Hersov: A roadmap for South Africa, what our country needs Rob Hersov outlines a roadmap for South Africa’s recovery, focusing on achieving stability, economic growth, efficient service provision, and safety. Find the full story here.

14

DA must push for autonomy in the Western Cape: Woode-Smith The DA has a chance to push for Western Cape autonomy due to the ANC’s decline. Find the full story here..

13

Cronje on Election’24: SA’s historic opportunity – if ANC avoids Chernobyl option With results of South Africa’s watershed election now baked in, political scientist Dr Frans Cronje says the country faces a one-off, historic opportunity to catapult ahead. Find the full story here.

12

GNU flashpoint – the Trade & Industry smoking gun Thank you for your hospitality and for the constructive meeting that we were able to have today as leaders of our respective parties. Find the full story here.

11

Van der Molen: Irish owners ignore SA regulations, pumping R100m/mth into Safair Accounts publicly available in Ireland’s Companies Office show that since 2019, SA’s dominant domestic airline, Safair, has been 75% owned by European operator ASL Holdings – contravening South African regulations stipulating a 25% foreign limit. Find the full story here.

10

Rob Hersov: Release the beast – there is a way out of our ANC-ruled morass In his BizNews missive, Rob Hersov suggests a “government of national rescue” (GONR) to oust the ANC, proposing a coalition with various parties, including the EFF and MK. Find the full story here.

9

Rob Hersov: South Africa into the Abyss? One of the BizNews tribe’s favourite contributors, Rob Hersov, writes about the knife edge that South Africa sits on. Find the full story here.

8

Rosond South Africa and Bin Harkil Saudi Arabia announce the establishment of Rosond Arabia Rosond, a leading South African company providing exploration and drilling solutions, and Bin Harkil Saudi Arabia, a renowned name in the mining and construction industry, proudly announce the formation of Rosond Arabia. Find the full story here.

7

BHI Ponzi : Arrests of key figures in mega-fraud case Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Find the full story here.

6

Six reasons a GNU will not last five years in SA: Martin Van Staden The prevailing silence on the longevity of a proposed ‘government of national unity’ (GNU) is striking. Find the full story here.

5

Gareth v Onselen: Bullshit baffled their brains – ‘Bonkers’ pre-election predictions Gareth van Onselen reflects on the most bonkers pre-election ’24 predictions and compares them to the realities of the election outcomes. Find the full story here.

4

Hersov: Zuma’s MK is much more scary than EFF; cut it and KZN loose from SA In typically outspoken style, business activist Rob Hersov airs uncomfortable truths in this interview – warning that the Kremlin-funded MK party poses a massive threat to the rest of South Africa. Find the full story here.

3

South Africa’s 400 post-election MPs (and MPLs) – the full list There are some surprises on the National Assembly list of elected representatives going to Parliament following the 2024 elections. Find the full story here.

2

3 ways to optimise your tax at retirement A common mistake that can lead to some unhappiness when you retire is not accounting for the taxes that are due when your work life ends. Find the full story here.

1

BHI Ponzi: Michael Haldane and Sona Pillay granted bail In a significant development in the BHI Trust Ponzi scheme case, Michael Haldane and Sona Pillay, two central figures in the scandal, were granted bail at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court. Find the full story here.

