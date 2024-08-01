BizNews Top of the Pops July 2024 – School Capture, Magnus Heystek, RW Johnson and more…

From Richard Wilkinson on School Capture to RW Johnson, Clem Sunter and Magnus Heystek on SA’s new dawn GNU, find the 15 best-read stories of July 2024 on BizNews.com below and see what the tribe found most interesting last month. Scroll to the bottom for the top 10 most-watched BizNewsTV videos from April 2024. Let the countdown begin…

🔒 RW Johnson: GNU’s bad faith bargaining hid the tapping of Ramaphosa’s probable successor The GNU and provincial unity governments, led by the ANC, have caused widespread dissatisfaction due to their bad faith in power-sharing, as evidenced by the unequal distribution of ministerial positions with the DA. Find the full story here.

What’s a good retirement saving option? Have you been looking for ways to boost your retirement savings by making additional investments or need a fund because your company doesn’t offer a pension plan? Find the full story here.

The untold stories of “Ordinary Whites” in Apartheid South Africa Apartheid in South Africa is widely examined through the lens of Black experiences, but “Ordinary Whites in Apartheid South Africa: Social Histories of Accommodation” by Neil Roos shifts the focus to working-class whites. Find the full story here.

Cyril expands SA Cabinet, adds 16 new members, drops 14 South African president Cyril Ramaphosa expanded his national cabinet to 32 positions, creating two new ministries, and appointed 16 new cabinet ministers, 10 of which are from outside his ANC. Find the full story here.

Magda Uncut: Zille should go, ESG meaningless, SA’s irrelevance and more In a riveting interview, Sygnia Limited CEO Magda Wierzycka discusses her controversial views on ESG investing, emphasising the need for genuine impact investing. Find the full story here.

Endeavor SA – Great start Dr Schreiber, SA can capitalise on Nomad visas, reap benefits South Africa’s new digital nomad visa, launched in May, aims to attract global professionals earning over R1 million annually to work remotely for up to 3 years. Find the full story here.

How decades of fraud and corruption plague the University of Fort Hare The University of Fort Hare (UFH) has been entrenched in fraud and corruption for over two decades, involving staff from cleaners to Deputy Vice Chancellors. Find the full story here.

Off-grid solar costs drop significantly for South Africans In July 2024, the cost of installing a solar power system to fully disconnect a South African home from the grid ranges between R143,000 and R381,000, reflecting a significant drop from earlier in the year. Find the full story here

Gayton McKenzie’s bold stance on anthem debate shakes up SA politics: Terence Corrigan Gayton McKenzie, the newly appointed Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, has sparked a powerful debate by defending the inclusion of Die Stem in South Africa’s national anthem against calls for its removal by the EFF. Find the full story here.

OUTA: Joburg targets easy pickings on prepaid electricity as customer debt soars The City of Johannesburg faces backlash for its new prepaid electricity surcharge, criticized by OUTA’s JoburgCAN initiative as a hasty attempt to raise funds amid a staggering R49.650bn customer debt. Find the full story here.

Clem Sunter: PraGNUmatism – Getting things done for the greater good of all A month before his release in 1990, Nelson Mandela invited me to Victor Verster Prison near Paarl to discuss the future. Find the full story here.

School Capture: Gauteng Education Department mishandles yet another “racism” debacle – Richard Wilkinson A Pretoria High School for Girls student faces a disciplinary hearing and suspension for alleged inappropriate opinions expressed in a WhatsApp group. Find the full story here.

Former VBS chair details looting spree: DA calls for action against EFF’s Malema, Shivambu Former chairperson explains how inter alia Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu profited from bank funds. Find the full story here.

Magnus Heystek: First light of dawn? SA moving away from the abyss Magnus Heystek, an investment director at Brenthurst Wealth Management, has maintained a critical stance on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) for over a decade, advocating for offshore markets like the USA. Find the full story here

The situation at Pretoria High School for Girls has sparked significant controversy and debate following the suspension of twelve white Matric students over alleged misconduct tied to a WhatsApp group conversation. Find the full story here.

