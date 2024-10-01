BizNews Top of the Pops September 2024

Find the 15 best-read stories of September 2024 on BizNews.com below and see what the tribe found most interesting last month. Scroll to the bottom for the top 10 most-watched BizNewsTV videos from August 2024. Let the countdown begin…

🔒 John Matisonn: Tshwane mayor vote brings day of reckoning for Gauteng ANC The ongoing conflict between President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC leadership and its Gauteng counterparts has resurfaced, centring on the upcoming no-confidence vote against Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink. Find the full story here.

🔒 John Matisonn: Obstacles to the Musk-Ramaphosa Starlink bromance The GNU faces a challenging test as President Cyril Ramaphosa courts Elon Musk to bring Starlink’s satellite internet to South Africa. Find the full story here.

Steuart Pennington: Dear Minister Motsoaledi – An ordinary citizen’s concerns over NHI As a self-described ordinary citizen with a vested interest in his health, Steuart Pennington supports the right to accessible healthcare as outlined in Section 27 of the Constitution. Find the full story here.

Marie-Louise Antoni – All aboard the Ritual Slaughter Express When South Africa’s new Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, appointed Roman Cabanac as his Chief of Staff, the media backlash was immediate and intense. Find the full story here.

🔒 RW Johnson: What the heck happened to Herman Mashaba? Herman Mashaba’s decision to overthrow Tshwane’s DA-led coalition has sparked widespread confusion and concern. Find the full story here.

De Beer: Rising war in the ANC, the GNU – and Beirut After another week of political volatility on coalition level, United Independent Movement President Neil de Beer names the main contenders for next President of the African National Congress – and predicts SA will stay in the Government of National Unity if it is current International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, who has “absolutely been schooled” by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Find the full story here.

Kokkie Kooyman reveals FirstRand’s next big move and market boom ahead! In this insightful interview, Kokkie Kooyman, a leading investment expert, offers a deep dive into the latest market trends and financial developments. Find the full story here.

Accountability over legacy: The flawed defense of Sean “Diddy” Combs In light of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal arrest on serious charges, his legal team’s defense includes an unsettling appeal to his contributions to the Black community. Find the full story here.

BHI Ponzi – Haldane debarred for 30 years by the FSCA Investment advisor Michael Haldane – a central figure in the BHI Trust Ponzi scheme – has been debarred from rendering financial services for 30 years. Find the full story here.

Netflix vs. DStv subscription: Price increase comparison DStv Premium and Compact Plus prices have steadily increased over the past six years, with Compact Plus rising faster on average. Find the full story here.

The real path to building wealth When I sit down with young professionals just starting their financial journey, a common question I often hear is: “What do I have to do to be wealthy one day?” Find the full story here.

Paul O’Sullivan: Once respected CEO Mike Lomas back in SA to ’fess up on R1.4bn Eskom fraud Ace forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has landed another big fish in a six year investigation into a R1.4bn Eskom fraud. Find the full story here.

Motsoaledi’s NHI stance risks freedom of choice Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s unwavering support for the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, despite significant opposition, threatens to undermine South Africans’ freedom of choice. Find the full story here.

BRICS currency proposal: A misguided venture doomed to fail – Woode-Smith A BRICS shared currency is a risky and unnecessary venture that could harm South Africa’s economy by alienating key trade partners like the EU, UK, and US. Find the full story here.

Katzenellenbogen: SA declares neutrality; China steals Waterkloof defence show At the recent Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) show, South Africa appeared to favour China over the US, sparking diplomatic tension. Find the full story here.

