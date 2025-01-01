BizNews Top of the Pops: The top 30 stories of 2024

Find the 30 best-read stories of 2024 on BizNews.com below and see what the tribe found most interesting. Let the countdown begin…

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

BizNews Reporter

30

DStv price hike: 11 streaming services cheaper than a Premium decoder subscription In a cost analysis by MyBroadband, South Africans can enjoy eleven streaming services for less than the DStv Premium decoder subscription and Access Fee combined. Find the full story here.

29

Ramaphosa’s shaky NHI plan might be self-imploding: Patrick McLaughlin President Ramaphosa’s push for the National Health Insurance (NHI) plan faces mounting challenges as the legislation, still awaiting Constitutional Court approval, struggles to gain traction. Find the full story here.

28

Former VBS chair details looting spree: DA calls for action against EFF’s Malema, Shivambu Former chairperson explains how inter alia Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu profited from bank funds. Find the full story. here.

27

Big business exodus signals economic storm for SA: Ivo Vegter As major multinational corporations like BHP, Shell, and Volkswagen make swift exits from South Africa, the economic horizon darkens. Find the full story here.

26

BHI Ponzi – A widow’s R2.2-million loss In the wake of losing R2.2 million in the BHI Trust Ponzi scheme, a grieving widow finds herself abandoned by South Africa’s financial regulatory bodies. Find the full story here.

25

Cathy Buckle – 24 years later: A tale of devastation on Zimbabwe’s farms After twenty-four years since the tumultuous farm invasions in Zimbabwe, a return to the land held the promise of change and progress. Find the full story here.

24

How an ANC-led coalition has destroyed Knysna in 18 months – Ivo Vegter Knysna, once a picturesque town, now grapples with disastrous service delivery due to an ANC-led coalition’s mismanagement. Find the full story here.

23

Should not paying your TV license be a crime? – Zakhele Mthembu The widespread refusal to pay TV licenses in South Africa highlights the perils of criminalising non-harmful behaviour. Find the full story here.

22

Right of Reply: Gideon Joubert, SAGA on gun ownership in SA Dr. Lamb’s open letter suggests scepticism towards firearms’ defensive efficacy, sparking rebuttal from Gideon Joubert of the South African Gun Association (SAGA). Find the full story here.

21

BRICS currency proposal: A misguided venture doomed to fail – Woode-Smith A BRICS shared currency is a risky and unnecessary venture that could harm South Africa’s economy by alienating key trade partners like the EU, UK, and US. Find the full story here.

20

The looming reality of a wealth tax in South Africa This content is brought to you by Brenthurst Wealth Find the full story here.

19

BHI Ponzi kingpin Craig Warriner sentenced to 25 years Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Find the full story here.

18

Katzenellenbogen: SA declares neutrality; China steals Waterkloof defence show At the recent Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) show, South Africa appeared to favour China over the US, sparking diplomatic tension. Find the full story here.

17

Bad news for Minister Gayton’s plans to end DStv sports broadcasting monopoly In response to South African Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie’s demands for increased live sports coverage on free-to-air TV, veteran broadcaster Thinus Ferreira argues that the real issue lies in the SABC’s financial crisis. Find the full story here.

16

Magnus Heystek: From R15m to R115m in a decade; what got me going offshore Seasoned wealth advisor and BizNews community favourite Magnus Heystek reflects on the past decade of being an offshore investing bull. Find the full story here.

15

BHI Ponzi: AfriForum’s intervention halts Warriner trial, unveils massive fraud probe In a dramatic turn of events, the court case against Craig Warriner, the embattled investment manager at the center of the BHI Trust scandal, has been postponed as AfriForum seeks to represent more investors in the proceedings. Find the full story here.

14

BHI Ponzi: Michael Haldane and Sona Pillay granted bail Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Find the full story here.

13

RW Johnson: Amandla – meet Zuma’s Russian-funded media business Writing by our tribe’s favourite columnist, RW Johnson, is usually only available to Premium subscribers. Find the full story here.

12

Magnus Heystek: First light of dawn? SA moving away from the abyss Magnus Heystek, an investment director at Brenthurst Wealth Management, has maintained a critical stance on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) for over a decade, advocating for offshore markets like the USA. Find the full story here.

11

How criminals bypass electric fences and how to improve security South African households and businesses should be alert to the methods criminals use to bypass electric fences. Find the full story here.

10

Magnus Heystek: The retirement crisis is upon us This content is brought to you by Brenthurst Wealth. Find the full story here.

9

Cathy Buckle: Zimbabwe’s currency crashes, millions left 44% poorer overnight In her latest “Letter from Zimbabwe,” Cathy Buckle paints a vivid picture of a nation teetering on the edge of economic collapse and deepening inequality. Find the full story here.

8

Ramaphosa signs Public Procurement Act into law: ANC uncompromising amid GNU tensions – Katzenellenbogen In a bid to reinforce black economic empowerment despite internal ANC opposition, President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Public Procurement Act into law. Find the full story here.



7

Contrasting realities: How Namibians pity South Africa – John Endres When travelling to Namibia, John Endres discovered stark differences in governance and infrastructure compared to South Africa. Find the full story here.

6

Martin Luitingh: Wilgenhof – RIP Doc Craven, your boys came through for you In the wake of the University of Stellenbosch’s controversial decision to close the Wilgenhof men’s residence, the narrative of justice reveals deep flaws in governance and judgment. Find the full story here.

5

Gun ownership in SA: Firearm expert says risks outweigh reward South Africa grapples with a staggering homicide rate, ranking among the world’s most dangerous places. Find the full story here.



4

The situation at Pretoria High School for Girls has sparked significant controversy and debate following the suspension of twelve white Matric students. Find the full story here.

3

Paul Harris: Context on Wilgenhof saga from one of the “oumanne” There has been considerable media coverage around the apparent deficiencies of Wilgenhof, a 120-year-old men’s residence at Stellenbosch University. Find the full story here.

2

Eskom declares unregistered solar systems illegal, imposes fees Eskom is enforcing stricter regulations on grid-tied solar power systems, declaring those not registered with the utility as “illegal,” even if they don’t feed power back into the grid. Find the full story here.

1