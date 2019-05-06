Paul O’Sullivan spends R250k to flight anti-ANC adverts

JOHANNESBURG — Ace crime fighter Paul O’Sullivan is a man of his word. A few weeks ago he threatened the ANC-dominant committee that refused to renew Robert McBride’s contract that this would be a sign the party he usually supports is deeply corrupted. The committee refused to budge on the decision to dispatch the “policemen of the policeman” and O’Sullivan duly dipped into his own pocket to fulfil his promise. It’s not sure how many votes that R250,000 invested by the founder of Forensics for Justice will cost the ANC, but at the very least it will send a clear message to those wavering. The indomitable O’Sullivan’s act is an attempt to sabotage the political party led by the the man he openly admires. That speaks volumes. Republished below is the letter he sent to the Parliamentary committee. – Alec Hogg

From Paul O’Sullivan*

I thought you and your accomplices would want to see this, the result of your criminal conduct in aiding and abetting Capture of the Criminal Justice System:

It was on page 8 of the Sunday times, and was also up on Friday’s Sowetan and will again appear on Monday’s Sowetan. Total views will have exceeded two million.

Although unlikely, I hope the ANC will lose enough votes to realise that they should severely punish you and your accomplices for triggering me, with your criminal conduct in parliament, to spend well over quarter of a million Rand to expose your crimes, along with that outlandish cowboy-hat wearing minister of crime.

You Beukman, and your accomplices made the cardinal mistake of annoying an Irish South African, with something you never, in your whole life ever had, ETHICS.

I will bring Capture to an end in the Criminal Justice System, or expose it to the world, if it’s the last thing I do.

Your substantial role in Capture of the Criminal Justice System will NOT go un-noticed, or un-punished.