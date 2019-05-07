Another O’Sullivan classic begins as Paul places anti-ANC adverts

Politics is an emotional business. Witness forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan dipping deeply into his own pocket when placing anti-ANC adverts in mass market newspapers over the weekend.

I’m not sure how many voters O’Sullivan’s message will influence. But what it is sure to achieve is give pause to members of what he claims is the corrupted parliamentary committee. His ire has been caused by them refusing to re-appoint Robert McBride, one of the few bastions of integrity within the Zuma-era criminal justice system.

O’Sullivan has levelled a number of threats against the committee, and in particular its chairman, Paarl Boys High and Maties alumni Francois Beukman, a lawyer. One of them was fulfilled las weekend through the adverts against the political party led Cyril Ramaphosa, a man O’Sullivan publicly admires.

His other threats include personal investigations into each member of the committee. Because for O’Sullivan, their collective decision makes no sense. He believes there’s a cover up happening which McBride would have exposed. Grab the popcorn. This promises to be another O’Sullivan classic. Even if there’s a predictable ending.