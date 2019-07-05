We’re asleep at the wheel as the climate changes

As wiser people than I have observed, climate change is real whether you believe in it or not. It is measurable. Every day, the evidence grows of significant changes in the world’s weather. At this point, we’re even noticing it anecdotally.

Take, for example, 2019. During this year, the US Midwest and Southeast have experienced extensive flooding – the twelve months to May were the wettest in America in 125 years. Europe was just hit with a heatwave that saw temperatures in France topping 44C. Australia saw record rainfall at the beginning of the year and experienced its hottest-ever January. The US experienced one of its coldest-ever winters and looks to be on track for a record-breaking summer. Hundreds died when a record cyclone hit Mozambique and around 70 South Africans died in freak mudslides after flash flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

It’s increasingly clear that it’s too late for us to prevent climate change. It’s high time we started to work to adapt to it. This will be expensive and complicated, but as this year’s weather shows, it’s necessary.