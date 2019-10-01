Community responds to Cyril: A mixed bag

It is becoming more common for politicians to speak directly to the people they govern. From their point of view; it probably means none of those pesky journalists who twist and interpret their words and who are ‘sound bite happy.’ But speaking to a wider audience is not quite like pontificating aloft above the people from a stage surrounded by security officials whispering into their sleeves. On social media, which has become the happy place for many trolls who can spew meanness often without identifying themselves or any repercussions until the tech giants wake up; the audience can bite back. And they did in the case of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first weekly message titled ‘From the Desk of the President’ where he opens the dialogue between him and ordinary South Africans. Although some of the criticism is harsh and Ramaphosa probably knew that this would happen; it should be applauded that Ramaphosa is getting down from his lofty heights to try to speak to South Africans. I can’t think of any other South African leader, Mandela excluded off course, who would happily have done this. – Linda van Tilburg

By Thulasizwe Sithole

The Biznews Community were ready with comments of their own after President Cyril Ramaphosa‘s first edition of From the President’s Desk. Kickingstones did not hold back.

“Fireside chats”, he/she/they said. Put somebody in jail you damned wimp. The decent taxpayers of the country are tired.”

This sentiment was echoed by John Marneweck:

“Eish and he expects we must believe all this Bull???

The fact that prosecutions are taking slowly also irked Tracer ZA.

“And still no mention of prosecution of those who got us into this mess.”

Zack Andrews who was happy to use his name said:

“A rambling happy list of so-called ANC ‘successes’ with zero commitment or meat. A waste of our time.”

Beachcomber also wants to see arrests.

“Instead of this puff piece I’d prefer to see a warrant of arrest from the President. For the ANC Luthuli House clique.” And … “police and the State Security Agency give people confidence that we can restore the credibility and integrity of the State.” Really? Have you heard about the constant rioting in Cape Town and motorists on national freeways being bombarded with rocks as they manoeuvre through burning tyres? With a Minister of Police like that clown in the hat?

Nicole Stuart also wanted action on prosecutions.

“And still no word from the President saying who was responsible for State Capture. Recognise the problem and state it! Until CR starts saying clearly that JZ, the Guptas, Brian Molefe and the dozens of others implicated have been called to account for their actions, no thinking person will believe that anything is being done. And don’t forget the ANC! It is not enough to say ‘the previous administration. They include CR and probably twenty others who sat on the Cabinet seats and watched our country being torn apart by their Party and its leaders, and they did nothing. Even worse, they are still doing nothing.”

And then there was this acknowledgement by Jerry that Ramaphosa is hampered by some of the ANC NEC members in his quest to turn the country around:

“Cyril you have a mountain to climb with Ace hanging onto one leg and Jesse the other! Surely there is enough evidence around to sink Ace permanently. Then at least you have a chance at making progress, even if it means going around the mountain in ever decreasing circles but, remember the “OO” “baa” bird and what happened to him! He flew in ever diminishing circles till he flew up his own ass and said “Oo but it is dark in here”

With the final word on the lack of action on Facebook from Hello Darling.

Some members of our Biznews community came with concrete suggestions on how to fix South Africa like Frank Payne:

“The overriding problem of joblessness is the first priority needing to be tackled to address both the existing economic malaise as well as the spectre of civil unrest. In addition; basic infrastructure is collapsing across the country in water reticulation, roads, health facilities, transport, power and many other areas. Why don’t you put together a top level group of really able, honest and practically experienced experts from a cross section of industry and finance, to formulate a “Marshall Plan” of action, similar to that created at the end of World War Two to rehabilitate Europe? This could be financed by the SARB issuing South African Development Bonds, avoiding the risk of borrowing in foreign currencies and the funds should be used exclusively for new infrastructural development and existing facilities that need to be restored to required levels of operation. Only solid productive projects capable of being subjected to transparent oversight at both the planning and implementation stages should qualify, with dynamic oversight and reporting being carried out by the Auditor General. This initiative would open the door to the rehabilitation and development of major industries like building, construction and engineering to name just a few, providing potentially millions of new jobs and training opportunities.

Andrew van Dam was very supportive of Ramaphosa’s move and has a plan for Eskom:

Well Mr President, I’m duly impressed and encouraged, not only by your candid honesty, but your courage and your confidence in us as a people too. You certainly have my support. An idea. Eskom is a big problem. Create uncertainty by requesting all employees to draft a report of what they think they are responsible for, and to what extent they feel they are meeting those responsibilities. Offer an entrepreneurial course for free and a year’s salary as an incentive to take voluntary retrenchment. A win/win. Many will accept the offer, many will use the capital to start businesses thus creating real jobs, and Eskom will peacefully be in a much better position to start recovering.

Another positive message came from Keryn House: