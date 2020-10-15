Will CR’s economic recovery plan fix SA?

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni and team have asked for an extension to 28 October flesh out detailed plans to execute the strategy to fix SA, which President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to share. As Mboweni has warned, the country faces the real prospect of a financial crisis if the wrong moves are made.

Covid-19 lockdown rules, which included bizarre regulations against particular types of clothes and a strict ban on tobacco sales, illustrate that the president represents a collective which doesn’t always settle on a rational approach. With a conservative estimate of at least 20% of jobs and businesses gone forever from the SA business landscape, many are praying that reason will prevail in Parliament, though early leaks suggest there is more pain to come for higher income earners.

Joining veteran broadcaster Tim Modise to unpack the details of CR’s big reveal at the BizNews Thursday Noon webinar are: businessman and venture capitalist Vusi Thembekwayo and academic and political analyst at University of KZN Lukhanyo Mnguni. Free, but you must register to attend, here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1324111475714234383.

PS: Finance Friday noon webinar. Available to answer your important investment questions are: Craig Gradidge, founder of award-winning financial advice company Gradidge-Mahura in Johannesburg, and global financial markets specialist Fred Razak, of CM Trading. Free. Register to attend now: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6646694434270030861.

Rob Hersov is on a mission to help fix South Africa. A Harvard MBA and scion of a mining dynasty, he has worked under the direct tutelage of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and luxury goods baron Johann Rupert. Listen to this fascinating chat with Hersov, on The Alec Hogg Show.

(Visited 135 times, 135 visits today)