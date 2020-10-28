A peek inside turbo-charged BizNews share portfolio – and some good news about Eskom

A privilege of working at BizNews is getting a regular peek at the investment strategy of BizNews founder Alec Hogg. He has been successfully picking stocks since he started winning the country’s financial journalism awards in his early 20s, with his knack for selecting the right shares evident in the BizNews Portfolio – up 55% in six months.

As Hogg told attendees at this week’s portfolio report back for Premium subscribers, Amazon and Apple declined in value before they went up after purchase. They have delivered exceptional returns in the longer run and in particular this year. Both US-listed, Amazon is up more than 8% and Apple about 4.5% over a month.

One guideline, says Hogg, is there has been little fee-generating trading, with just over about half-a-dozen sales in about six years. ‘Before we buy shares, we really study them and then hold. Sometimes you get an Amazon…sometimes you don’t.’ Another tip is to hold firm while others are fearful, the reason for the ‘pandemic rise’.

A single Amazon share sells these days for the equivalent of more than R60,000. But you can buy much smaller slices, as we heard from Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie, in this recent interview on how it has got much easier for South Africans even on smaller budgets to trade in global markets.

PS: I got a note this week from Mark P, urging me to ‘desist’ from focusing on ‘negatives’. ‘Bad news sells, but we need to build up not break down,’ he said. This was after I pointed the BizNews community towards a story outlining that Edward Zuma’s bank account had been frozen – which I think is good news, albeit a tiny step towards bringing former president Jacob Zuma’s family to book in connection with financial irregularities. Mark will hopefully be pleased to know that there’s another bit of good news this week: the cities of Johannesburg and Cape Town appear to have loosened Eskom’s grip on electricity supply (full story, here).

