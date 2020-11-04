Graft-tainted McKinsey, KMPG inveigle way into journalism awards

KPMG has featured in a steady stream of corruption scandals for the past decade, joined in the South African state capture scandal by another graft-tainted professional services firm, McKinsey. Yet, somehow executives from two beasts who played a starring role in eroding the economy and bringing a nation to its knees have been placed front and centre of publicity about 100 judges involved in deciding a journalism prize in Africa.

Dudu Ndlovu, Head of Communications of KPMG SA, and Acha Leke, Chairman Africa of McKinsey & Company, are on a list that includes public relations professionals like my former Saturday Star colleague, Jacqui O’Sullivan – who only associates herself with ethics and fair play. O’Sullivan is executive of corporate affairs at MTN. And there are others like her, who – the bosses of Ndlovu and Leke will no doubt be hoping – will impart some of their sheen.

Whatever were the organisers at Switzerland-based APO Group thinking when they assembled these people together for the African Women in Media Award? And bragged in the headline about their star attractions:‘McKinsey and KPMG among the largest and most influential panel of judges ever assembled for a journalism prize in Africa’.

