CR’s next task to save SA: ‘change’ BEE

President Cyril Ramaphosa has got the wheels of justice moving against the corrupt, with at least 100 arrests in recent weeks – including one of the ANC’s most powerful members, its secretary-general Ace Magashule. Equally important in restoring business confidence and investor sentiment in the country is changing Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) legislation.

This has been underscored by a row that has erupted between mining giant Sibanye-Stillwater’s boss Neal Froneman and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. After Froneman told BizNews founder and leading business news broadcaster Alec Hogg, in a hard-hitting Rational Radio interview, that SA is a poor destination for global capital, Mantashe retaliated at a mining conference, accusing Sibanye of ‘stealing’ BEE credentials inherited from Gold Fields.

