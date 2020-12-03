Menacing Malema: why the kid gloves?

Julius Malema is known for stirring the pot of racial tension for political effect. He has told us he isn’t anti-white, which is why he hires white lawyers to fight his legal battles (for more on that, read: Malema and his ‘winning’ white lawyers in row over rejecting black lawyers: ‘EFF is not anti-white’).

His behaviour has entered a new league of nastiness, with a call to his supporters to harm police members at their homes. As my BizNews colleague Linda van Tilburg notes in her excellent report on Malema’s latest moves, his usual riposte is that his worrying words are rhetoric – but even Minister of Police Bheki Cele says he has gone too far.

The question is: why hasn’t he been arrested in connection with inciting violence against SA Police Service employees? Van Tilburg explores this issue with a range of experts, here: Threats of violence: Has Julius Malema, EFF leader, gone too far? A look at what’s next

PS: The Tongaat Hulett share price has jumped after the company released a statement that its profits will be up, following a period of strain. BizNews Premium members won’t be surprised. Listen to this fascinating discussion about Tongaat, and where the company might be heading, in this session usually reserved for subscribers, on BizNews Radio’s Spotify channel.

And don’t miss veteran broadcaster Tim Modise in today’s noontime webinar as he searches for opportunities in SA’s post-Covid economy with Marius Oosthuizen, GIBS strategic foresight expert and South African Chamber of Commerce CEO Alan Mukoki. It’s free but you must register here beforehand.

(Visited 130 times, 130 visits today)