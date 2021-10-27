Having spent happy years as an adolescent and again as a young adult in Sleepy Hollow, it was heartbreaking to see Pietermaritzburg at the epicentre of July’s Riots (erm….still no convictions?).

For 72 nightmare hours, tax-paying, law-abiding citizens and companies were abandoned by local SA Police with the Army confined to barracks by complicit politicians. Until cops were flown in from elsewhere, only an unlikely alliance between middle class communities and Taxi Associations prevented total chaos.

Three months later, it’s easy to forget the looting and burning ever happened. We shouldn’t. Because the best lessons often emerge from a crisis. Good ideas, too. Like this moving #BetterThanThis video produced by the Maritzburg Community Chest: https://youtu.be/DFLIthAd7cs

