Many years ago I read an excellent book called Negotiating by Mark McCormack, the late American sports agent whose creation, IMG, is largely responsible for the improved financial situation of athletes. He more than anyone else, nudged the power pendulum away from capital to talent.

McCormack’s thesis is to plan properly ahead of any negotiation. This includes logically determining your bottom line, ensuring there is always something on the table for the other side. Then sticking to it – and be fully prepared to walk away. I’m not sure whether leaders of SA’s political parties have read McCormack’s book. But as votes in the Local Elections are finally tallied and the horse-trading begins, let’s hope they are mindful about the bottom lines of those who voted for them.

Including, as BizNews tribe member Mary Carlisle emailed me yesterday, those thousands of elderly people in uMngeni who “stood stoically in three hour long queues in the heat of the day and well into the night. The IEC electronic system and/or the IEC officials faltered, but voters didn’t. The infirm in wheelchairs and those with walkers doggedly braved the lack of disabled facilities in their quest to make their mark. At 21h00 there were still 180 people waiting patiently in the dark. They are the real heroes.”

There are millions of South Africans just like the uMngeni crew, who take their vote very seriously indeed. Hopefully those entrusted it to won’t forget that during the next few days when they’re sure to forego principles for power.

