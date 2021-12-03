The Daily Insider: PRASA board fires suspended CEO Kgosie Matthews

Got David Williams back into our virtual studio yesterday to discuss the latest chaotic developments at PRASA, where suspended CEO Kgosie Matthews has now been fired by the board.

Williams is an author, researcher and editor with a passion for SA's railways.

He makes the point that the PRASA board which fired Matthews has little experience in the business. It is headed by a chairman who is an ANC politician whose exposure to rail came many years back when MEC for Safety and Transport in the Western Cape.

Only two PRASA directors have any understanding of the operation – the DDG at the department of transport (presumably) and a mechanical engineer with rail experience. The rest of the board comprise an advocate, an accountant, an economist, the former CEO of PetroSA and the CEO of a local government association. Departed Matthews has a Harvard degree in Public Administration. Little wonder PRASA is in such a mess.

