Star stock analyst George Cocolas on Palantir: ‘I’ve picked a side’

George Cocolas is well known in SA stock market circles. A highly respected investment analyst, with a reputation for astute stock selection, he doesn’t take himself, or the powerful, too seriously – and is a superb writer. Cocolas shares a rare glimpse into his thinking on how he chooses shares, with the BizNews community. – Editor

By George Cocolas*

I have been keeping a focused eye on Palantir for awhile now. Something for the BizNews portfolio maybe?

I attach the most fascinating article comparing it to Google.

https://onezero.medium.com/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-google-for-spies-a1a472f5d3c5

I strongly doubt that any company that has Peter Thiel behind it will fail – and if I were a betting man (which I am), I would be pretty sure that Palantir will have been helping (behind the scenes) the Trumpster nail this election despite everything that was thrown at him by MSM. After all, the military and the police are some of its biggest customers. There is no doubt that these would be the biggest losers of a Biden presidency.

I have taken a massive position in this one last week – it seems the markets are starting to work this out themselves – and with the new target price issued by Morgan Stanley of US$13, I think that this is the one massively under-rated gem in the tech space. Incidentally, look at the share price increasing this past 5 days as Trump’s poll numbers improve. Coincidence – I think not.

I decided to go in early on this one – ahead of the election. Hope I don’t see my arse.

However, should Trump win, then the next big buy has to be the private prisons group GEO. Trading at a 16% dividend yield and a P/E of around 6 times. Yes, those prisons are currently empty because of “Covid” and democratic mayors – but criminal and violent human nature does not change. It is a matter of time before they fill up again.

For a deeper dive into Karp’s philosophy, and an attempt to reconcile it with the politics of both Thiel and Palantir itself, you can read this fascinating critique of his dissertation by the historian and media theorist Moira Weigel, published in July in the journal boundary 2. (You could also try reading the dissertation itself, I suppose, provided you can read German and have a lot of time on your hands.) In Weigel’s reading, despite their ideological differences, both Karp and Thiel “regard the desire to commit violence as a constant, founding fact of human life.” And while Karp engages with critical theory, his account of aggression’s primary role in language, culture, and socialization is fundamentally analytical rather than normative. That is, he takes it as a given rather than a problem to be overcome.

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/palantir-stock-price-target-lifted-rapid-growth-potential-tech-analyst-2020-10-1029727818#

https://www.fnlondon.com/articles/heres-what-lumpy-deals-at-billionaire-peter-thiels-palantir-mean-for-investors-20201027

George qualified as a chartered accountant with Arthur Andersen (oops) and then went on to become a rated sell-side analyst. He has worked for Merrill Lynch, CLSA and Banque Paribas. He now lives on the Athens Riviera with his husband and a brace of borzois and greyhounds.

