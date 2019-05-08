Rand on two-day hot streak as South Africans head to the polls

The currency advanced 0.6% to 14.3530 per dollar by 2:13pm in Johannesburg, after gaining as much as 0.9% earlier. Yields on dollar bonds due 2028 climbed three basis points to 5.23%, while the cost of insuring the debt for five years using credit-default swaps rose three points to 197, the highest since March. The country’s stock and bond markets are closed for a public holiday.

While opinion polls point to the ruling African National Congress extending its quarter-century monopoly on power, President Cyril Ramaphosa needs a convincing majority to push through economic reforms in the face of opposition from factions within the party. A narrow victory could stymie his efforts to restructure state-owned companies and root out corruption.

Voting for the 400-member National Assembly and nine provincial legislatures started at 7am local time and will run until 9pm. Final results are scheduled to be released by May 11, and a first meeting of the new parliament has been provisionally set for May 22. The president is officially elected at that sitting.