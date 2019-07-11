Rand strengthens below 14/dollar as PIC proposes Eskom debt-equity swap

By Colleen Goko

(Bloomberg) – The rand rose to the strongest level since February after Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s biggest bondholder was said to have a rescue plan for the state-owned company.

The currency, which was already being buoyed by a global rally, added as much as 0.9%, bringing the dollar-rand pair close to crossing below its 200-week moving average. The nation’s 2026 bonds rallied, putting the yield on course to closing below 8% for the first time in more than a year.

The Public Investment Corp. wants to convert its $6.4bn holding into equity in return for a say over Eskom’s management, including board representation, said five people with direct knowledge of the talks.

“A debt-equity swap means that a creditor becomes a shareholder, and if the amount of debt swapped is large enough, even potentially a controlling shareholder. In my lingo, that is tantamount to privatisation, albeit in stealth mode,” said Cristian Maggio, the head of emerging-market strategy at TD Securities in London.

“Personally, I don’t think it’s going to happen unless the government accepts that privatisation is needed. It would be a very welcome development, but it ain’t gonna happen.”

A plan for the struggling utility would be a relief for government bonds and the rand, which have been weighed down by concerns over the impact of bailouts on the nation’s finances. The potential proposal coincides with a rally in emerging markets, which advanced on bets the U.S. will cut borrowing costs this month for the first time in more than 10 years.The rand added 0.9% as of 2:29pm in Johannesburg to 13.8650 per dollar. The main stock gauge was little changed.

Eskom, which supplies about 95% of the electricity used in Africa’s most industrialised economy and has been labeled “too big to fail” by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has more than R440bn ($32 billion) of debt, and doesn’t generate enough cash to service it. The National Treasury is finalising a bailout plan over and above the R68bn pledged in the February budget.

By Antony Sguazzin, Janice Kew and Paul Burkhardt (Bloomberg) – A proposal by the biggest owner of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s debt to convert its $6.4bn holding into equity has become a rescue option as South Africa seeks to restructure the troubled power utility. In return, the Public Investment Corp., which manages about $150bn and is responsible for the pensions of more than 1 million state workers, wants a say over Eskom’s messy finances, including board representation, said five people with direct knowledge of the talks. They asked not to be identified because the discussions over the past two years haven’t been made public. The rand and government bonds gained. Daniel Matjila, former head of the PIC, evoked a debt-to-equity swap in testimony Thursday before a judicial inquiry into whether the fund was adequately safeguarding pension assets. The PIC holds 20% of all of Eskom’s outstanding bonds. “When you do that, you even give the balance sheet of Eskom a bigger room to manoeuvre,” he said. “But then it requires even more involvement in the governance structures.” While the proposals have been discussed over the last 18 months to two years, they have risen in importance since President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a national speech on Feb. 8 that Eskom would be split into generation, transmission and distribution entities, two of the people said. Matjila said he spoke to Eskom’s management about the option in early 2018.