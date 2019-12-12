New House of Busby, Mr Tekkie team up

Media statement:

It’s been an eventful two years for the founder and erstwhile management team of the Tekkie Town sports shoe chain led by respected entrepreneur Braam van Huyssteen and right-hand man Bernard Mostert. But the success of their new sports shoe retail chain, Mr. Tekkie, and a major new business partnership just concluded with luxury lifestyle brands leader, New House of Busby, is ringing in a new era for them.

In this short time they managed to successfully launch and grow their new Mr. Tekkie sports shoe retail chain – already numbering 36 stores countrywide. And now their business alliance with New House of Busby also brings together into one team a group of accomplished entrepreneurs namely Van Huyssteen and Michael Pfaff, the past CEO of Rand Merchant Bank, Bernard Mostert, an accomplished retailer, and Michael ten Hope, co-founder of the CAVICO Group, which is the majority shareholder in New House of Busby.

The New House of Busby have the distribution rights to GUESS, Aldo, Call it Spring and Steve Madden, Kipling and Delsey. It also owns SDM Eyewear – lead by Selwyn Moss – and operates two trading divisions lead by Yvonne Magalhaes and Lisa Goosen.

The partnership will see both groups benefitting from a collective wealth of managerial experience and skills across a range of retail disciplines. As part of the new partnership, Mostert, who is Van Huyssteen’s decades-long right-hand man and former Tekkie Town and Mr. Tekkie CEO, becomes the new CEO of New House of Busby. Willem Wait succeeds him as the CEO of Mr. Tekkie.

Following the acquisition by CAVICO of Busby in 2018, the company’s leadership team was strengthened by the addition of Rob Katzen – formerly with AVI – and David Hirsch as COO. Pamela Barletta joined as the Head of Human Resources.

The new alliance now also infuses New House of Busby with a key group of executives who have taken up full time roles within the NHOB. Dawie Van Niekerk brings his operational expertise to Busby as its new head of retail and property. Michael Brown is the new general manager of its luggage division that includes the international Frasers brand. Gert Claassens bring his 27 years of store development to the table and Robin Seabrook is the acting CFO of the NHOB.

On the flip side ten Hope and long-time partner Mike Pfaff brings to the partnership their more than 30 years’ experience of growing the top lifestyle, health, beauty and wellness brands in the South African market.

“As a younger generation of entrepreneurs and management, it is for us a great privilege to sit at the table with the two Mike’s and with Braam. There is a lot of collective wisdom in their group and they are great mentors to us,” said Mostert.

“This is truly a unique opportunity for us to contribute all our shared experience and expertise in jointly growing and expanding our family of businesses and – most importantly – develop an eco-system where we can be a customer centric employer of choice,” says Mostert.