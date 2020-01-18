SAA director Martin Kingston resigns amid cash crunch

By Loni Prinsloo

(Bloomberg) – Martin Kingston resigned as a director of South African Airways on Friday as the state-owned airline’s administrator scrambles for cash to keep it going.

“There is no need for me to be on the board given the appointment of the Business Rescue Practitioners,” Kingston, the executive chairman of Rothschild & Co.’s South African unit, said in a text message. “I will continue to offer input to the extent required.”