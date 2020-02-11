Shocking data shows just how much damage Eskom is causing the SA economy

By Rene Vollgraaff and Prinesha Naidoo

(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s power cuts hurt the economy in the fourth quarter, and two data points on Tuesday showed just how bad it was.

Production by South African manufacturers fell the most in five-and-a-half years in December. And for the first time in at least 11 years, the unemployment rate didn’t fall in the fourth quarter.

Eskom, generator of about 95% of the nation’s electricity, implemented the widest blackouts yet in December to prevent the grid from collapsing. That weighed on business confidence, adding to the negative sentiment about the utility’s finances that’s already made investors nervous.

“We are now seeing how the Eskom problems are starting to show up in the official data,” said Jacques Nel, and economist at NKC African Economics in Paarl, outside Cape Town.