SA interest rates under pressure from rising risks, SARB warns

By Mike Cohen and Colleen Goko

(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s rising country risk is putting upward pressure on interest rates, even as inflation expectations decline, with credit-rating companies contributing to the negative sentiment, according to the SA Reserve Bank.

Moody’s Investors Service cut its 2020 economic growth forecast for South Africa to 0.7% from 1% on Monday and said the nation’s relatively high real interest rates are constraining expansion. The ratings company is the only major one that considers South Africa’s debt investment grade, but that assessment is at risk after it changed its outlook to negative in November. Credit-default swaps already price South Africa at junk.

“South Africa quite clearly has serious growth challenges, but these go quite far beyond monetary policy,” Chris Loewald, head of economic policy development and research at the central bank and a member of the monetary policy committee, told lawmakers in Cape Town on Tuesday. “The higher South African premium creates upside pressure on the rates that is very hard to ignore. If we can continue to get lower inflation and keep it well behave and de-risk the economy, that definitely creates more monetary policy space.”

The rand declined as much as 0.7% to trade at 15.0884 per dollar – its weakest level since October 31 – before recovering to trade at 15.0610 by 1:49pm in Johannesburg. Yields on generic 10-year notes climbed 2 basis points to 8.92%, the highest this month.

Moody’s comments on Monday could be read to suggest there is room to cut rates, but more likely referenced “the frustratingly slow pace of reforms needed to unlock South Africa’s growth,” said Henrik Gullberg, a macro strategist at Coex Partners in London.

“If broader risk sentiment is supportive, rate cuts could even be rand supportive as it would underpin growth prospects and capital inflows,” Gullberg said.

The inflation-targeting central bank has often drawn criticism from politicians and labour unions who say it should do more to bolster an economy stuck in its longest downward cycle since at least 1945 and reduce unemployment that’s at 29%. While the MPC reduced its key interest rate by 25 basis points in January, the real rate, which adjusts for price growth, remains above 2%.