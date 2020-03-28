SA mobile operators asked to monitor subscribers’ movement to help curb Covid-19 spread

By Janice Kew, Loni Prinsloo and Antony Sguazzin

(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s biggest mobile phone companies have been asked to help track the movement of people days before a national lock-down as authorities grow concerned that they may spread the coronavirus to remote parts of the country.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases, which is spearheading the government’s response to the outbreak, wants the information so that it can better prepare for the next areas most at risk. So far, most confirmed cases have been in or near major urban areas and linked to affluent travellers returning from Europe.

The three-day gap between President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the shutdown and its implementation gave people ample time to travel. Many South Africans work in Gauteng, the economic hub in which Johannesburg is located. The province has about 40% of all the country’s 1,170 confirmed cases.

“One of the unintended consequences of a lockdown is migration and that means transmission,” said Nandi Siegfried, an independent clinical epidemiology consultant in Cape Town. “The whole point of a lockdown is to restrict movement.”