Rates cut another 50bps – charts show SARB’s U-turn due to Covid-19

Charts show South African central bank ‘U-turn’ due to virus

By Prinesha Naidoo

(Bloomberg) – The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic has turned South Africa’s typically hawkish monetary policy committee into doves.

The five-member panel, headed by Governor Lesetja Kganyago, has cut the nation’s benchmark interest rate by more than a third this year and again eased policy on Thursday in a bid to support an economy that could contract by as much 16.1% due to the virus and restrictions to curb its spread.

Yet another reduction in the rate is “quite a U-turn” in the stance of a committee that often cited concerns about a weak currency and its possible secondary impact on inflation as barriers to easing, said Elize Kruger, an independent economist. The rand has lost almost a quarter of its value against the dollar this year.

“There is definitely a difference in the way they look at the current set of circumstances,” she said. “It has completely changed the approach. And rightly so, because if we’re not going to try and save this economy, what will we have left over?”

These charts show how the committee’s stance has evolved: