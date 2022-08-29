Q2:2022 official unemployment figures continue to dismay

The number of unemployed persons increased by 132,000 to 8,0 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter. Statistics South Africa released its figures for the second quarter of 2022 last week, recording an official unemployment rate of 33,9%. The results continue to show that youth remain vulnerable in the labour market, with the total number of unemployed youth (aged 15-34) increasing by 2,0% (or 92,000) to 4,8 million from Q1:2022. There was a noticeable increase of 7,2% or 370,000 in the number of employed youth during the same period. The increase in both employment and unemployment among the youth resulted in a decrease in youth unemployment rate by 1,3 percentage points to 46,5% in Q2:2022. These disturbing findings highlight the area the government most urgently needs to address. Article was first published on Politicsweb. – Sandra Laurence

Official unemployment rate 33,9% in Q2:2022 – Stats SA

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) last week issued the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for Q2: 2022. These results indicate that 648, 000 jobs were gained between the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2022.

The biggest job gains were recorded in Community and Social Services (276, 000), Trade (169 000), Finance (128, 000) and Construction (104, 000). However, there were job losses in Manufacturing (73, 000) and Transport (54, 000). The total number of persons employed was 15,6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 132, 000 to 8,0 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter. The number of discouraged work[1]seekers decreased by 183 000 (4,9%) and the number of people who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement decreased by 452, 000 (3,3%) between the two quarters resulting in a net decrease of 635, 000 in the not economically active population.

The above changes in employment and unemployment resulted in the official unemployment rate decreasing by 0,6 of a percentage point from 34,5% in the first quarter of 2022 to 33,9% in the second quarter of 2022 – The unemployment rate according to the expanded definition of unemployment also decreased by 1,4 percentage points to 44,1 % in Q2:2022 compared to Q1:2022.

The results continue to show that youth remain vulnerable in the labour market. The second quarter of 2022 saw the total number of unemployed youth (aged 15-34) increase by 2,0% (or 92,000) to 4,8 million from Q1:2022. There was a noticeable increase of 7,2% or 370 000 in the number of employed youth during the same period. The increase in both employment and unemployment among the youth resulted in a decrease in youth unemployment rate by 1,3 percentage points to 46,5% in Q2:2022.

