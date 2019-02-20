Latest 2019/20 tax tables: Personal income gets a breather

JOHANNESBURG — Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s maiden Budget Speech is built on six fundamental prescripts. Achieving higher rates of economic growth, increasing tax collection, reasonable and affordable expenditure, stabilising and reducing debt, reconfiguring state-owned enterprises and managing the public sector wage bill. The one area that was left untouched was the personal income bracket. With households under pressure, and a South African economy that sometimes needs households to spend their way to growth, the relief will be felt by many. Here are the latest tax tables. – Stuart Lowman