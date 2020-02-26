2020 Budget commentary – the analysts sandwich

As the analysis builds up in reaction to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2020 budget speech, we’ll compile some of the responses below.

Budget 2020 – Public finances are spiralling out of control and risk compromising service delivery in the Western Cape

By David Maynier*

The Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, has lost control of our public finances and provinces will have to absorb significant budget cuts over the medium term to bailout zombie state-owned enterprises, which risks compromising service delivery in provinces like the Western Cape.

The fact is that provinces will have to absorb a R7.3 billion reduction in equitable share, a R18 billion reduction in conditional grants and part of the proposed R160.2 billion reduction in the public sector wage bill, over the medium term between 2020/21 and 2022/23.

However, the full horror of national government’s mismanagement of our public finances is reflected in the fact that, despite imposing significant budget cuts on provinces, national debt still spirals out of control over the medium term to a terrifying R4.38 trillion, or 71.6% of GDP, in 2022/23.

To put this in perspective, national government will be spending R290 billion on debt service costs in 2022/23, which is a staggering R239 billion, or 5 times, more than we will spend on delivering frontline services such as education, health and social development this financial year -2019/20 – in the Western Cape.

We will do everything possible to protect spending on frontline services such as education, health and social development in this province and we will be setting out our response when the budget is tabled in the provincial legislature on 10 March 2020 in the Western Cape.

David Maynier is the Western Cape minister of finance and economic opportunities.

Budget offers positive economic remedies but unfinished business on national agenda

By Raymond Parsons

The Budget confirms the extent to which the SA economy still finds itself in a bad space, requiring a strong emphasis on measures to boost job-rich growth.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2020 Budget Speech was seized with a greater sense of urgency about the critical economic and fiscal challenges faced by SA and offered a difficult balancing act for addressing them in what have become very stressful economic circumstances. It also highlighted the need for collaborative leadership among government, business and labour.

Given the consequent pressure on state revenues, the substantial Budget commitment to reduce the public sector wage bill is a very important economic and political step towards creating a better balance between government current spending and its investment outlays. It is welcome that there have been no personal or corporate tax increases, and in fact some tax reductions, as a recognition of the fact that diminishing returns have set in from expecting more revenue from yet higher taxes.

The impact of the various proposed Budget remedies will continue to depend heavily on successful and tangible implementation of the planned policy steps, including the turnaround in key dysfunctional state-owned enterprises such as Eskom. Lack of security in energy supply is recognised by the Finance Minister as a major constraint on growth.

The downside risk in the Budget nonetheless remains the growth in public debt and the need for continued fiscal discipline, given the deteriorating debt arithmetic strongly reflected in the Budget numbers. This trend continues to present policy makers with difficult choices, but choices that cannot be avoided or easily postponed. The roles of the State Bank and the Sovereign Wealth Fund respectively will also require to be further interrogated to see what value they could play in promoting economic development and how they should be capitalised.

What clearly again shines through the fiscal gloom of recent years is the need for a dramatic and sustainable rise in SA’s flagging growth rate by boosting investor confidence and turning the economy around. Taking the Budget decisions as a whole it remains an open question as to whether enough has been done to fend off a Moody’s investment downgrade, which is likely to be a close call in the light of the economic and fiscal cross-currents reflected in the Budget’.

Prof Parsons is an economist at the NWU Business School.

