Hopeful SAs speak: Could Rob Hersov help get SA back from the brink?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In episode nine of The Alec Hogg Show, BizNews founder Alec Hogg sat down with Rob Hersov, a South African billionaire entrepreneur who is determined to help fix his home country.

Hersov is a wealthy private investor who founded Invest Africa and his many impressive achievements include a MBA from Harvard, and the sale of a successful private jet business to none other than Warren Buffett. He has also worked under titans of industry, including media owner Rupert Murdoch and billionaire businessman Johann Rupert.

In his interview with BizNews, Hersov described how he returned to South Africa after three decades overseas and felt a deep desire to help right the wrongs caused by a mismanaged economy. Many rich South Africans are leaving the country in droves and Hersov believes it’s time to shake up the political establishment by ejecting the ruling political party.

“I always hear people stabbing one another in the back, and to me it doesn’t make sense. We all should be focused on getting rid of the ANC, make sure the EFF doesn’t get in, and fix this country. Why fight with each other? We have a problem; it’s the ANC – let’s vote them out of power. So I’m trying to pull everyone together and make sure that they don’t stab each other in the back.”

Naturally, his views have caught the attention of a few BizNews community members. Some are cheerfully encouraging Hersov on, while others believe it’s hot air from another billionaire.

We don’t need another hero

“ under the direct tutelage of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and luxury goods baron Johann Rupert”

And we should trust him? — Carpe Diem (@SimonTemplar008) October 12, 2020

I salute you, Rob Hersov

Absolutely brilliant, insightful. PURE WISDOM https://t.co/v5puOy7u9x — Roelie G.v. Pittius (@Roeliegey) October 12, 2020

As ever, with Alec it’s “hope springs”, but with Rob Hersov, it truly is hopeful. Have a listen. https://t.co/NeGavs84dI — JanetStead 🇿🇦 🦋🐝🐬 🇬🇧 (@kimberleypipet) October 12, 2020

One man with guts — waarheid (@Waarheidstephan) October 13, 2020

Inspiring indeed! I’m in. — Fred Meier (@FreddyTheM) October 12, 2020

Really a good interesting interview lots of truth being spoken — Alan Fernandes (@amfernandes842) October 12, 2020

The ‘Doubting Thomases’ amongst us aren’t particularly optimistic about Hersov’s chances, though.

Interesting interview. Inspiring first half however a disastrous second half. He personifies and stereotypes a privileged pessimistic male who had every advantage from an apartheid government and now is a professional complainer. Why did he not try and eject the national party or have a plan to eradicate Bantu education? Can you interview him again in 2 years when we are meant to go into economic ruin and then in 4 years when we are meant to go into the ‘abyss’ and then after the 10 years of hardship. I definitely won’t be reading his book. Regards S

The rest of us? Well, we’ll be watching this space with keen interest.

Join the discussion by posting your comment below.

(Visited 118 times, 118 visits today)