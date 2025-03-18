BNC#7: Discovery CEO Adrian Gore – Driving economic growth in SA; NHI; Covid; entrepreneurship; AI; and more

In his keynote at BNC#7 in Hermanus, Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore made a compelling case for a leadership approach that “holds the middle” in South Africa’s complex socio-economic landscape. Backed by data, Gore highlighted the country’s significant assets, from a resilient economy to declining crime trends, while acknowledging its critical need for economic growth. He championed an activist collaboration between business and government, emphasizing that sentiment shapes reality—and that South Africa’s narrative must shift from crisis to potential.

After his keynote address, Gore sat down for a Q&A session where he tackled pressing questions from BizNews founder Alec Hogg as well as the BNC#7 delegates in attendance. He emphasized the critical role of the Government of National Unity in maintaining stability, addressed concerns about the NHI’s financial feasibility, and defended South Africa’s private healthcare sector. Gore also highlighted the resilience of the country’s economy, the importance of sentiment in shaping investment, and the entrepreneurial opportunities in challenging times. From renewable energy to AI-driven healthcare, he underscored the power of innovation and collaboration in driving South Africa’s growth.

