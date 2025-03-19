BNC#7: Paul Mashatile – The GNU; US-SA relations; Iran; Budget; Gauteng; corruption; EFF/MK; the future of the ANC

In his keynote address at BNC#7 in Hermanus, South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile unpacked the ongoing efforts of the nation’s Government of National Unity (GNU). Reflecting on the nation’s economic journey, he outlined the Government of National Unity’s (GNU) ambitious plans to tackle poverty, inequality, and unemployment through structural reforms, inclusive growth, and job creation. From land reform to combating corruption and navigating global trade challenges, Mashatile emphasized collaboration across sectors to build a prosperous, equitable South Africa by 2030 and beyond.

Following his speech, Deputy President Mashatile engaged in a lively Q&A session with BizNews founder Alec Hogg. Addressing leadership challenges, he emphasized the strength of the GNU through open dialogue and compromise. Mashatile staunchly defended constitutional freedoms, dismissed speculation about aligning with radical parties, and outlined efforts to combat corruption and boost economic growth. From Gauteng’s revival to coalition lessons from the 2024 elections, he underscored a people-first approach to transform South African lives.

