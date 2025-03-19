BNC#7: Rob Hersov – SA must win the ideological battle, reject ANC socialism and embrace capitalism

Global entrepreneur and capitalist activist Rob Hersov delivered a striking keynote at BNC#7 in Hermanus, declaring that the ANC’s ideological model has failed as it has run out of money. He emphasised that South Africa is at a turning point and called for an ideological battle against socialism, advocating for free markets, deregulation, and economic growth. Hersov urged civic action, media engagement, and strategic financial backing to drive change, stressing that ordinary South Africans must take charge of the country’s future.

In his Q&A session with BizNews founder Alec Hogg, Hersov doubled down on his critique of the ANC while shifting focus to solutions. He emphasised the need to fight an ideological battle rather than just criticising political failures. Topics ranged from economic growth and media influence to mobilising capital from overseas South Africans. Hersov called for strategic funding of civil society and political movements, urging unity in promoting free markets. The session also tackled misconceptions about BEE, the role of “useful idiots,” and the importance of shifting mindsets to drive real change.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: