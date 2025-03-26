BNC#7: Magnus Heystek – Building Brenthurst Wealth; offshore investing; and financial media bias

At the seventh BizNews Conference (BNC#7), Brenthurst Wealth Founder Magnus Heystek delivered a compelling keynote highlighting how the ANC’s economic policies unintentionally enabled South Africans to grow their wealth offshore. Heystek traced the shift from a booming local market to the stark underperformance of the JSE, explaining why offshore investing has become the dominant strategy for preserving and growing wealth. He also shared insights into asset migration, global investment opportunities, and the defensive stance of the local asset management industry.

Following his keynote at BNC#7, Magnus Heystek engaged in a dynamic Q&A session with Bronwyn Nielsen, tackling pressing investment concerns from global asset allocation, to the future of South Africa’s financial markets. He surprisingly addressed the growing role of Bitcoin, the shift in local wealth management strategies, and the impact of potential sanctions on the South African economy. Heystek also weighed in on China’s investment potential, the risk of a US market downturn, and the best safe-haven currencies for uncertain times. With sharp insights and candid opinions, he provided a roadmap for investors navigating turbulent economic waters.

