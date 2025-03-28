BNC#7: uMngeni Mayor Chris Pappas – Lessons in good governance, leadership and service delivery

In a stirring keynote at the seventh BizNews Conference (BNC#7), uMngeni Executive Mayor Chris Pappas passionately defends the Democratic Alliance’s legacy while confronting South Africa’s stark realities—poverty, inequality, and failing governance. Blending optimism with realism, he highlights KwaZulu-Natal’s untapped potential, showcases tangible progress in his municipality, and calls for bold action to rewrite the nation’s future through accountability, competence, and collective resolve.

In a dynamic Q&A with Alec Hogg after his keynote, Pappas delved into the gritty realities of local governance, reflecting on the murder of his colleague Nhlalayenza Ndlovu and the stalled justice process, while defending the Democratic Alliance’s impact. He shares his choice to prioritize tangible change at the municipal level over provincial politics, highlights growing voter support, and addresses challenges like property prices, red tape, and personal safety with a blend of pragmatism and humour, underscoring his commitment to public service.

