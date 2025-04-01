BNC#7: Ann Bernstein unpacks SA’s GNU challenges; corruption prosecution failures and small business reform

At the seventh BizNews Conference BNC#7 in Hermanus, Ann Bernstein, CEO of the Centre for Development and Enterprise, sat down with Bronwyn Nielsen to dissect the complexities of South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU). Reflecting on its rocky start, Bernstein critiqued the ANC’s resistance to change and the DA’s struggle to drive reform. She outlined bold priorities—slashing the cabinet, empowering the private sector, and tackling corruption—while urging business and society to pressure the GNU into delivering tangible growth. With sharp insights on state weakness and electoral dynamics, Bernstein warned that without action, South Africa risks sliding further into crisis.

