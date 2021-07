Flash Briefing: Jacob Zuma jailed; Trump sues Twitter and other tech giants; delta variant spreads across Africa

Former South African President Jacob Zuma , who was convicted on contempt-of-court charges last week, spent the night in prison after he failed in a last-ditch bid to delay serving his 15-month sentence. Confirmation of Zuma’s detention came shortly after the expiry of a Constitutional Court deadline that he be jailed by midnight on Wednesday. He’s being held in the hospital section of a newly built prison in Estcourt for medical assessment, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola told reporters. Zuma will serve at least a quarter of his 15-month sentence , Lamola said.