Sad SAs call for state of emergency to stop KZN looting and violence

In the midst of a deadly third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa has been brought to its knees. It often feels like a bad apocalyptic movie, except it’s real and ongoing. The widespread looting and plundering in KwaZulu-Natal (and in various other parts of the country) has even the most optimistic amongst us feeling anxious. How will locals find food and petrol? Could this be the final nail in the limping economy’s coffin?

South Africans have been taking to social media to not only voice their anger and sadness but also to call for reason.

“How do those that explain the chaos by way of poverty explain that for every one looter there must be 500 poor and hungry South Africans that are NOT looting and burning???” asks

Jacob’s legacy, perfected by cannon fodder criminals. Any excuse to loot and destroy will do,” writes

he flight of skills that might arise is actually far worse than the destruction of fixed assets and capital flight.”

In an interview with Alec Hogg, Pietermaritzburg Chamber of Business CEO Melanie Veness described how the army and members of SAPS looked on as looters filled their cars with stolen goods. She believes that the only way to move forward is to declare a state of emergency.

“At the moment, SAPS and the army are outnumbered, so we will ensure that we have lots more people on the ground, some boots on the ground to be able to take control of the situation. It’s very unfair to law-abiding citizens that are really just bearing the brunt of it. What we need is a show of force that discourages that and arrest and detain people that are behaving inappropriately for our society so that people are discouraged from continuing to do this. If we allow people to continue to act with impunity, they will continue to do that. There’s very little left and we need to save what is left.”

“Why is the ‘SA Government’ holding back on a State of Emergency?” asks In their struggle hero states – Russia, Cuba, and the like – the looters and plunderers would all have been shot dead in a case like this unfolding in SA. But then in SA, with its first world constitution in a third world developing country, undisciplined freedom without responsibility is what it is all about. Anything goes. No boundaries. NO DETERRENT. NO CONSEQUENCES. And the Zulus are stoking it ALONG with African mafias.”

As authorities have failed to quell the riots and looting, taxi drivers, private security companies, and ordinary citizens have stepped in to help protect businesses and communities from further destruction.

“If the police don’t sort things, natural order kicks in and communities will protect themselves. Of all things, we have already seen the taxi industry protecting people and assets. I would venture the taxi industry has more weapons and people than SAPS. Street and community groups have already mobilised all over, patrolling and barricading. They are in many cases properly armed,” comments Macafrican.

Good for all those who are protecting their communities! This is especially true for the Taxi Associations who are protecting areas along their routes too. Many of these groups are better organised than the police. There are photographs of soldiers patrolling with rifles missing incidental bits and pieces like magazines. Perhaps an intrepid journalist could do an in-depth study to see if these have been altered?”

“What about Ramaphosa and his jabberwockies? Talking about green shoots and New Dawns and vaccinations of hundreds of thousands of arms per day, and massive overseas investment. He is a raving lunatic with his endlessly repeated cliches and lies. Just remember that he does actually mean one or two things that he says… 1/.whites are the original sin and 2/. we will do EWC whether you like it or not.”

According to Bloomberg, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that troops in the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will be boosted from about 5,000 to 25,000, following a discussion between the government and opposition parties. Apparently more than 1,700 people have been arrested.

