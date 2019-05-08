Steinhoff paints gloomy outlook; €4bn loss in 2017 shrinks asset pool

JOHANNESBURG — First they were delayed for a fourth time, but then when Steinhoff finally released a statement on its 2017 earnings it came with a pile of misery. The hole that Markus Jooste and his cronies dug for the former JSE darling grows wider with each drip of the retailer’s news feed. Comparing the restated financials over the previous ones given the change in time period doesn’t give the full picture, but a 15-month loss of €279m over a 12 month €4.03bn loss, paints a picture words can’t better describe. The stock is down around 96% since the accounting scandal broke out, and given the size of the losses, and more importantly the shrinking asset base, as debt mountain rises, needed to generate future incomes, it will take a brave investor to jump back in. The full 329 page report is below. – Stuart Lowman

By Janice Kew

(Bloomberg) – Steinhoff International Holdings NV expects more doom and gloom to follow the release of its long-awaited 2017 earnings in which the retailer saw the value of its assets shrink amid massive losses and restatements in the wake of an accounting scandal.