Covid-19 fight: Booze ban back, curfew, compulsory masks; ANC plan to grab your pension; Old Mutual in Zim crisis

Regulation 28 under the Pension Funds Act

The ANC unveiled its plan for economic recovery post Covid-19 and it includes a proposal that pension funds should take over government projects, including restructured Eskom assets. It said changes should be made to theto enable cheaper access to finance for development. Also at the start of the weekend, Business for South Africa released a detailed plan to save SA. The recovery plan proposed by Business for South Africa will require R3.4trn in funding over the next three years. Vice-president of Business for South Africa, Martin Kingston , says South Africa has reached a fork in the road and that the actions taken by leaders in the immediate future will set the country on one of two paths. The low road could lead to a failed state. The high road would mean a commitment to decisive leadership and bold actions that would take unavoidable, difficult decisions.