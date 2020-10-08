The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Inside Investing – Swanepoel highlights fresh SA mining opportunites; OrbVest; Sasol; Tongaat-Hulett. Ep 4
In Episode Four of Inside Investing, we talk to Bernard Swanepoel, chairman of the Joburg Mining Indaba about the major theme emerging form two days of high level engagement; hear from top asset managers about the appeal (or lack of) in Sasol shares; get insights on the turnaround opportunity called Tongaat Hulett; and hear from Martin Freeman, CEO of US medical property specialist OrbVest. – Alec Hogg
Welcome to episode four of the BizNews podcast which exposes new investment opportunities and offers fresh ideas on investing and moneycraft.
In this episode we hear from the CEO of the JSE’s most obvious turnaround play, fallen angel Tongaat Hulett; then get insight from David Shapiro and Chris Logan on whether – or not – to buy Sasol shares after the 50% sale of its Lake Charles chemicals plant sale; catch up on the Joburg Mining Indaba with its chairman Bernard Swanepoel who talks to an appealing new trend resources investors would do well to consider; and we close this episode with the New York-based CEO of OrbVest Martin Freeman ahead of the unveiling of the US medical property investment company’s latest project.
Read also:
- Inside Investing: Nervous about Naspers; property with golden visa; Apple; Netflix; prescribed assets
- Inside Investing: Charles Savage, EasyEquities; Kevin Hedderwick, Famous Brands; Kisby Fund and more
- Inside Investing: Deep insights on Aspen, Discovery, SA banks, CemAir, US stocks
On the Rational Radio webinar this week, our CEO in focus was Gavin Hudson, the former SABMiller executive who was parachuted in by the new board of directors to fix KZN’s venerable 128-year-old conglomerate Tongaat Hulett. In this clip we’ll also hear from Opportune’s founder Chris Logan and assess consequences for the company after arbitration which went in Tongaat’s favour – and what it means for an embattled business that’s suddenly highly investible
On the subject of turnarounds, last Friday Sasol announced the sale of 50% in its disastrous chemicals plant investment in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Here’s the view from South Africa’s favourite market commentator, David Shapiro – again we’ll also hear from Opportune’s Chris Logan.
This episode of Inside Investing was brought to you by OrbVest – specialists in creating opportunities for South Africans to invest in secure and high yielding Medical Properties in the USA. Don’t miss the webinar at noon on Tuesday when OrbVest takes the wraps off the 29th project and first in Arizona.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.