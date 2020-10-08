Inside Investing – Swanepoel highlights fresh SA mining opportunites; OrbVest; Sasol; Tongaat-Hulett. Ep 4

On the Rational Radio webinar this week, our CEO in focus was Gavin Hudson, the former SABMiller executive who was parachuted in by the new board of directors to fix KZN’s venerable 128-year-old conglomerate Tongaat Hulett. In this clip we’ll also hear from Opportune’s founder Chris Logan and assess consequences for the company after arbitration which went in Tongaat’s favour – and what it means for an embattled business that’s suddenly highly investible

On the subject of turnarounds, last Friday Sasol announced the sale of 50% in its disastrous chemicals plant investment in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Here’s the view from South Africa’s favourite market commentator, David Shapiro – again we’ll also hear from Opportune’s Chris Logan.

