Flash Briefing: Land grab laws will be passed this year, CR tells ANC; global investor optimism; Bitcoin

Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Obed Bapela has tested positive for Covid-19 and Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi hospitalised for Covid-19 as the number of people who have died of Covid-19 reaches 33,000 and the number of cases reported by the government exceeds 1.2m. Just under 2m have died globally, and governments have collectively reported nearly 90m cases of the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. Meanwhile, South African scientists are testing whether vaccines will be less effective against a South African variant of Covid-19. For more on that, listen to the BizNews interview with leading SA vaccinologist, Professor Shabir Madhi (access Inside Covid-19 podcast here).