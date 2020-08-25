How winemaker Ntsiki Biyela survived alcohol ban with exports

Wine sector body Vinpro has estimated that the first ban on alcohol sales and the ban on the export of wine for more than a month led to the demise of 350 wine grape producers and 80 wineries in the country. It also estimates that job losses in the wine-related industry from that period could be 21,000. One of the smaller wineries that managed to weather this storm is Aslina Wines, owned by Ntsiki Biyela – who did not know what wine was when she secured a bursary from South African Airways for her studies in 1999. She told BizNews how exports kept her afloat in the Covid-19 storm – Linda van Tilburg.

When did you start the company?

I started the company in 2006, I launched it then. When I was working as a winemaker, I knew that at some point, I was going to start my own company. So, I tried to make sure that I learnt as much as I could. In 2011, I met Mika Bulmash from a company called Wines of the World. She told me about her interest in trying to get winemakers from different countries to collaborate and she introduced me to Helen Kiplinger, a winemaker from the Napa Valley.

We did our first collaboration and then we did a second collaboration in 2013, which was released in 2015. From the money, the funds that we made; I started Aslina wines. The company is named after my late grandmother. I grew up with my grandmother, she was the one taking care of all of us at home. I then decided to honour her, to pay tribute to her life and I named the company after her.

Tell me about your background. What did you do before you started growing wine?

I didn’t do anything. So, I finished high school in 1996. Then I came to Stellenbosch University to study winemaking in 1999. In between there wasn’t much, I worked one year as a domestic worker. After that, I was at Stellenbosch University and I was sponsored to study by South African Airways.

One thing I can say, I’m glad that at least the export market has not been closed

So, I started winemaking and then basically ended up in the industry. At that moment, when I came to study, I had no idea about wine. I didn’t even know that it existed. So, it is one of those things where you get an opportunity. They told me, you are going to study winemaking and I said, ‘oh ja sure’ and I actually had no idea what it was. For me, it was just an opportunity to study, that’s how I ended up in the industry.

Wow! You didn’t drive through the wine lands and think I want to own one of these one day or this is the industry that I want to work in?

I grew up in KZN, it’s not a wine region. We’ve got sugar cane, we’ve got other stuff, but there has not been any wine until recently, but it wasn’t something that was, ‘oh yes, I want to do this’. It was just, there was something to study, there were finances because I didn’t have finances, anything that I could afford. It was just an opportunity that had come, and I grabbed it.