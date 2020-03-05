LISTEN: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on steps SA is taking to contain coronavirus outbreak

A man in KwaZulu-Natal who had been travelling with a group of people to Italy is the first case in South Africa that has been tested positive for the coronavirus. Addressing Parliament this afternoon, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said a tracer team has been deployed to the province with epidemiologists and clinicians to test all the people he has been in contact with. He outlined plans the government is taking to contain the spread of the virus. – Linda van Tilburg