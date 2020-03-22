Our new podcast – Inside Covid-19: Global infections pass 300 000, deaths over 13 000

Welcome to Episode One of Biznews.com’s new daily podcast that will keep you updated on the Covid-19 latest developments. In addition to the latest news, in this episode Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach helps better understand the virus and how SA’s leading health insurer is responding; there’s heartening news from the US about an old malaria drug that is proving effective against this novel coronavirus; NinetyOne’s CEO Hendrik du Toit explains why investors should approach this as they would a world war; and leadership guru Robin Sharma offers some sage philosophical advice. – Alec Hogg