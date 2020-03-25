The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Inside Covid-19: Best way to use next 21 days; infections pass 450,000; $2trn cash injection for USA – Ep 4
In this Inside Covid-19 episode, stock markets surge to their best session since 1933 after the US throws trillions of dollars at its economy. The South African Reserve Bank has started to follow suit, and we’ll hear from a respected economist why this is a very good idea. On the other hand, not such a good idea is Donald Trump’s intention to reopen the US economy in three weeks as we hear about conditions on the ground in America’s virus epicentre, New York City. And on the local front, we get to grips with the 21 day lockdown and hear about how to use these three weeks to best effect. – Alec Hogg
