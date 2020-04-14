The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Inside Covid-19: Lockdown eating, drinking and mental health; Capitec transforms; DoH on why SA beating odds – Ep 17
In episode 17 of Inside Covid-19, some practical advice on why it is a really good idea to eat properly during lockdown (and how smokers and drinkers can overcome cold turkey); Capitec’s CEO on how his bank is transforming for the new world of work; and highlights from Monday night’s lengthy Health Ministry update where evidence was provided to explain why South Africa is doing so well in its war against Covid-19. – Alec Hogg
First in the Covid-19 headlines today:
- Total deaths worldwide from Covid-19 pushed above 122,000 Tuesday with confirmed global infections at 2m. South Africa’s confirmed infections rose to 2,415, a daily increase of 6% and also reflective of the increase from 73,000 to 87,000 tests. The testing is about to be dramatically stepped up with Business for SA announcing today that around 25,000 tests a day will be conducted over the next two weeks, helping to inform the authorities on what the next lockdown step should be. The organisation also said that Personal Protection Equipment worth R1.6bn, mostly from China, would arrive in South Africa over the next fortnight. The masks, gloves and other equipment is being funded by the Solidarity Fund, the Motsepe Foundation, Naspers and RMB’s Spire Fund.
- It was a day of media briefings with updates on South Africa’s response to Covid-19. Business for SA provided a sobering scenario of an economy which could contract by 10% this year, with one million people added to the unemployment lines. We’ll have the highlights for you tomorrow. The organisation also called on all businesses to pay SME creditors in full by next Monday, the 20th. In its announcement today, the SA Reserve Bank provided a slightly better projection with its best guess at economic growth suggesting a 6.8% contraction – which helped inform the decision to cut interest rates by 100 basis points, a moved rapidly followed by the banks. The International Monetary Fund forecast that as a result of Covid-19, global economic activity will contract 3% this year, and South Africa’s by 5.8%, in line with an expected 7.5% fall in Euroland, 6.5% in the UK and 5.9% in the US. At the massively disrupted Treasury media conference, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said the country is holding regular discussions on financial support from multilateral institutions, and would be looking for a $60m loan from the IMF’s Covid-19 relief programme.
